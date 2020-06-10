MINDOL (MIN) Market Cap Hits $295.11 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $295.11 million and approximately $142,372.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00017673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00791269 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00161951 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

