Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 2,950 Shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of ICC worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICC by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ICC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. ICC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.77%.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

