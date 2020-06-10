Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,822 Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Support.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Support.com by 481.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Support.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Support.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Support.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 125,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,594. Support.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

