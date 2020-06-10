Minerva Advisors LLC Boosts Position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 297.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of L S Starrett worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 18,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,044. L S Starrett Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other L S Starrett news, Director Thomas J. Riordan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

