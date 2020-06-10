Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 11,527 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koss were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 39,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,570. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.21. Koss Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

