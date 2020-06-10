Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 2,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $127.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.49. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.