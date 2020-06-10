Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Deluxe comprises about 0.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Deluxe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Deluxe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 739,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

