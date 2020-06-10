Minerva Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster comprises approximately 0.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of L.B. Foster worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,310. L.B. Foster Co has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

