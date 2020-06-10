Minerva Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Stake in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of LGL Group worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGL Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 71,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 25,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711. LGL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

