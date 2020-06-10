Minerva Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Stake in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MutualFirst Financial worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

MFSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$24.87 on Wednesday. 129,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,139. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

