Minerva Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 181.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 3.30% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. 2,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.37. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.