Minerva Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System makes up about 0.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $60.71. 303,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,060. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

