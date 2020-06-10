Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 14,103 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Centerstate Bank accounts for about 0.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSFL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CSFL remained flat at $$18.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,705,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,540. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $399,238. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.