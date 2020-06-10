Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 15,811 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Minerva Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 102,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,777 shares of company stock worth $133,384. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 32,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

