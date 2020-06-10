Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $163.59 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $163.59 or 0.01670838 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00212836 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,003 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

