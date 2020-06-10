Moin (MOIN) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Moin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Moin has a total market cap of $31,718.42 and approximately $168.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002135 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,243,102 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

