Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.19.

MDLZ traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

