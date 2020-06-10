Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $229,142.95 and $219.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,521,284 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

