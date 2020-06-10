MVL (MVL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,422.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX and IDEX. MVL has a market cap of $3.43 million and $108,422.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $689.60 or 0.07050753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009819 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, UEX, Cryptology, Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.