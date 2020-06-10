Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,602. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 171,330 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.