Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.16.
Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,602. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after acquiring an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,029,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 171,330 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.