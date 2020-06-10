Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $26.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $29.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $105.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $105.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.54 million, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. 114,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $450.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $104,833.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,985 shares of company stock worth $2,331,106 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 288,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

