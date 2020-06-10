Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells $254,200.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $254,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NSSC traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 65,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,446. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

