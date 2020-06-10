NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.23. NASDAQ:MYSZ shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 847,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 7,341.10% and a negative return on equity of 278.35%.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

