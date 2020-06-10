Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $70.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $79.49 million. Natera posted sales of $74.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $328.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $338.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $394.15 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. 813,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,338. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $178,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,688. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,205,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,453,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.