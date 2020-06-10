National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NABZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NABZY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 173,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

