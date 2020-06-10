National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $102.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.72 million and the highest is $104.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $95.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $406.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $424.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $420.51 million, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $443.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.79. 690,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.94 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

