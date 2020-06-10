Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,765.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $145,769.87 and approximately $11,765.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

