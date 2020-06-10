Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Navigator makes up about 1.3% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Navigator worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Navigator by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,791,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Navigator by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navigator by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,015,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $436.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.09. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

