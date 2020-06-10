nDEX Price Tops $0.0000 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $47,919.22 and $2.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01962138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00176525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121447 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com . The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

