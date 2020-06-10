Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.77% of Netflix worth $1,266,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,463,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.42 and its 200 day moving average is $366.97. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.