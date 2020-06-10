NEXT.coin Trading 35% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $818,462.61 and approximately $185.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.91 or 0.02606333 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002357 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00664320 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

