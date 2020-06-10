Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXGN. Dougherty & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 321,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

