NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Purchases $69,700.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 1,527,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 359,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

