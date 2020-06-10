Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.73.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nice has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $191.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nice by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nice by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Nice by 628.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 210,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nice by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

