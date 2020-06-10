Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. 4,004,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,390. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

