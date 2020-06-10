Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 52.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,783,344 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 249,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,518 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,063,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

