Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.69. 2,521,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,623. The company has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

