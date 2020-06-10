Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 52,988 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,718,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,688,000 after purchasing an additional 855,286 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. 10,048,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,762. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.