Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,260 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $129.60. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

