Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.6% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,395,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,784,000 after purchasing an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 366,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.54. 2,622,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.