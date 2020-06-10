Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 5,421,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,064,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

