Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,682,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

