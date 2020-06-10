Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.99 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 960,983 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 39,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

ILMN stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

