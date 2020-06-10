Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $47.31 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $47,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 45,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 32,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,864,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,646,000 after purchasing an additional 195,877 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,296,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,526,000 after purchasing an additional 461,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,705. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

