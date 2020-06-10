Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $72.72 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $72,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.50. The company had a trading volume of 987,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,429. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.77 and a 200-day moving average of $387.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.