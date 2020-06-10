Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,548,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $83,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,490,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

