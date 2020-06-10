Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.51. 7,885,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

