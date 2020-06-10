Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,326 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

