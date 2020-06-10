Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $47,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

