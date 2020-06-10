Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,448,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751,651. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $142.84 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

